Stats rundown: 3 numbers to know from the Mavericks collapse against the Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks lost 107-91 to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans are not a good basketball team without Zion Williamson. They were still able to overcome a lifeless Mavericks team here are the stats to know.

29.4: Percent the Mavericks shot from three.

The Mavericks returned to their previous struggles shooting the ball after an apparent breakout in their last game. Maxi Kleber was 4-of-8 from three so the rest of team was 6-of-26. That won’t get it done.

91: Number of points the Mavericks scored.

The Mavericks can be better defensively but the way the roster is constructed, this team will live and die with its offense. This may seem like double dipping on the shooting stat, as that is a big issue for the overall offense. But the team has to find a way to score. It is getting deep enough into the season that a team is what it is. This team for the time being at least, is a mediocre offensive team.

30: Number of points the non-Luka Doncic starters scored in a combined 110 minutes.

Luka could and should have been better. Without Kristaps Porzingis, the Mavericks are without a second scoring option but this simply isn’t enough production. There is an argument that the Mavericks are best playing as Luka and the Lukettes, but even still the Lukettes have to provide more.

Bonus stat: 24: Number of hours after this game tipped off till the Mavericks play again.

As bad as this game was, the Mavericks have a chance to get back on the court tomorrow to get this taste out of their mouths.

Here’s our latest episode of Mavs Moneyball After Dark. If you’re unable to see the embed below, click here to be taken to the podcast directly. Or go to your favorite podcast app and search Mavs Moneyball Podcast.