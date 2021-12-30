Luka Doncic helps save young Slovenian’s life

Perhaps lost in the shuffle of holiday plans and roster changes was a story last week from ESPN on a life-saving act of kindness from Luka Doncic.

As told in ESPN’s video Kris Zuditch, a young boy from Slovenia fighting for his life after an early diagnosis of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, was in need of breakthrough treatment with only months remaining in his eligibility. One major obstacle was the cost: over $2 million for an infusion that could save his life.

As Zuditch’s parents tried to find ways to raise the steep amount word made its way to Doncic, who was in his second season with the Mavericks. Not only did the young NBA star offer items for auction, he pledged his own money to go towards treatment. What followed was a wave of support around Slovenia, that eventually led to funds well over their goal and a trip for the Zuditch’s to Los Angeles to receive treatment and watch Doncic play.

We’re often very focused on the on-court product, making it easy to miss or overlook some of the lifechanging impact these young people have day to day. Click the link to watch the powerful story.