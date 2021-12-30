Stats rundown: 3 stats from the Mavericks last second loss to the Kings

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Sacramento Kings 95-94. This was a weird game. The Mavericks got out to an early lead, got down double digits, and regained the lead for the majority of the fourth quarter. Then Chimezie Metu made a wide open corner three at the buzzer to win the game for the Kings.

Here are the stats to know.

25: Number of points Jalen Brunson scored

Brunson did a solid impression of a mirror universe Chris Paul tonight. He was incredibly efficient, shooting 11-of-19 from the floor, 2-of-2 from three and making his only free throw. He drove off of screens and pulled up for midrange jumpers all night which he just continued to hit. Brunson will present the Mavericks with a dilemma this off-season, but tonight he was only a dilemma for the Kings.

3: Number of points Buddy Hield scored

Hield is a popular trade target in Mavericks internet circles, but the grass is not always greener on their side. Tim Hardaway Jr. certainly has his warts, but the man they call “Buddy Love” is completely lost right now. He should only be a candidate in an extreme buy low situation. (Meaning the Kings give up an asset to get rid of him)

3: Number of blocks for Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis did not have his best game but he was a presence defensively. The Kings were definitely aware when he was at the rim and he altered even more looks. Porzingis has returned to being a plus on the defensive end and that is truly a positive development no matter how you view him.

If you are a Porzingis fan, it is necessary for him to return to being a defensive plus to truly fit with Luka Doncic. If you are not, him returning to form defensively makes him easier to trade. Either way, his inspired defense is a huge positive.

This is a tough loss, but the Mavericks are getting healthier. There are truly positive signs right now and the Mavericks will have a chance to get some revenge.

