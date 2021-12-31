Mavericks odds: How to bet the New Year’s Eve showdown

The Dallas Mavericks lost a heartbreaker two nights ago in Sacramento when Chimezie Metu knocked down a corner three at the buzzer to bury the Mavs. Now, they’re set to play again in Sacramento for the second time in three days. Let’s take a look at some gambling odds for the New Year’s Eve showdown.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 10 a.m. CT, December 31.

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs -1 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -115

The Mavs are pretty much a disaster right now. They currently sit at 16-18 and players seem to be getting put in the health and safety protocols left and right. For example, Brandon Knight and Isaiah Thomas, two veteran guards the Mavs brought in on hardship deals are currently out due to the aforementioned protocols.

The good news is the Mavs still have Jalen Brunson, Kristaps Porzingis, and are likely getting Reggie Bullock back. The other good news: With so many guys being out, Josh Green has gotten a nice chance to play and improve in an expanded role.

The Kings aren’t in the same situation as the Mavs right now. Their usual starting lineup is expected to play tonight, and they’re hungrier than ever as they desperately try to mount a regular-season run that will land them in the playoffs.

Call me a biased fan blinded with optimism, but I think the Mavs are going to win today. They should’ve won two nights ago, and I can’t picture them dropping two in a row in Sacramento. As only one-point favorites, I really like the Mavs in this one.

Advice: Take the moneyline. The payout is slightly worse than the spread, but all you have to cheer for is a Mavs win.

Over/Under

218.5 (-110)

On Wednesday night, the Kings and Mavs combined for a total of 189 points. If I did my math correctly, that’s way below 218.5. This one is easy.

Advice: Take the under confidently.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Grizzlies: +166

This one was easy for me. If you think the Mavs are going to win, the Grizzlies are an easy pairing.

Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the entire league, and the Grizzlies are playing really well lately. They’re a complete team with a superstar leading them.

At home against the Spurs with no Dejounte Murray? This one’s a no-brainer.

Advice: Hammer this two-team moneyline parlay and enjoy the winnings.