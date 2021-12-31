Mavericks sign Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss to second 10-day contracts

Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss aren’t going anywhere. The Dallas Mavericks announced Friday that both have signed their second 10-day contracts to remain with the club for the time being.

Pinson and Chriss were the first replacement players the Mavericks signed. The team officially signed them to their first COVID-19 10-day hardship exemption contracts on that he joined the team on December 20 and December 21, respectively.

Since joining the team, both have become mainstays off the bench. Pinson has played in five games and is averaging five points, three rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He averages almost 16 minutes per game. In four games, Chriss is averaging 6.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in just over 12 minutes.

The signings come at a time when the Mavericks are continuing to struggle with players in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As of this writing. eight players—Trey Burke, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Brandon Knight, Boban Marjanovic, JaQuori McLaughlin, Isaiah Thomas—remain out because of COVID-19.