GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings (again)

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

WHAT: A last chance to win in 2021.

WHERE: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

WHEN: 5:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks have had a day to wash the taste of a buzzer beater loss out of their mouths. The fans spent that time arguing over who was responsible for giving up the game-winning shot. Hopefully the Mavericks spent that time working on adjustments.

Even though the Mavericks have been slumping, they’ve played with energy and effort. With all the circumstances, that’s all you can ask for when the entire NBA is in a state of upheaval due to health and safety protocols.

A win against the Kings would be nice, seeing as they’ve begun an arch villain for the Mavericks lately, despite the fact that they haven’t fielded a playoff team in quite some time. At least the Phoenix Suns, who the Mavericks also can’t beat lately, made the Finals last year.

If you need a refresher, check out the preview for the game here, and if you’re the gambling kind, find out how to bet the game here.

Go Mavs.