GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

WHAT: Shaking off a bad loss

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks look to shake off a drubbing dished out by the New Orleans Pelicans by playing the much better Memphis Grizzlies.

Which should prove hard as both Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are out with injuries. We would’ve had that in a preview today but a miscommunication resulted in nothing getting written in time. Sorry about that everyone.

Either way, the Mavericks have to find a way to win without their stars and shake off the really ugly performances from most of the rest of the team. I don’t know what the answer is at the moment.

We’ll have up a recap and numbers in the post game, probably a podcast, and likely a few columns tomorrow morning.

Go Mavs and everyone try to have some fun.