Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s game against the Grizzlies

Coming off of a disappointing loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Mavericks are hours away from facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies. Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Willie Cauley-Stein are all listed as out. The Grizzlies are still without star point guard Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson. Let’s take a look at tonight’s game from a gambling perspective.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 5:15 p.m. CT, December 4

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +1 (-105)

MoneyLine: Mavs +100

With the line so low, you can ignore the spread and focus on the Moneyline. While the juice is minuscule, there’s no value in buying a single point.

Despite having lost Ja Morant to a knee injury, the Grizzlies have won 3 in a row and are coming off a 152-79 point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 73 point margin of victory is the largest in NBA history. No one would blame them for coming out tonight with a sense of confidence and self-assurance. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are less than 24 hours removed from arguably their worst loss of the season. Without Luka, this team should be a much larger underdog. This game being at American Airlines Arena is the only reason this line isn’t higher. Because of that, the Mavs don’t present a ton of value.

Advice: Stay far, far away

Over/Under

215.5 (-110)

This game is shaping up to be a rock right. The Mavericks struggle to score without Luka on the floor and will need a transcendent performance from Jalen Brunson if they hope to crack 100 points. The Grizzlies have scored more than 125 2 out of their last 3 games but those point totals came against the Thunder and Kings. Neither of them is putting up more effort than a traffic cone on the defensive end. By Jason Kidd’s own words, the Mavericks aren’t built to play defense, but they should put up more of a fight than OKC and Sacramento did.

ADVICE: Take the under. Even if the Grizzlies win in a rout, the Mavericks may not score enough points to get the total over 215.

Player Props

Jalen Brunson Over 25 points +300

Jalen Brunson Over 3 3pt FGs +475

Jalen Brunson Over 18.5 Points -115

Steven Adams Over 7.5 Rebs -120