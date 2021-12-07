Mavericks odds: How to bet the Brooklyn at Dallas showdown

Both the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to rocky starts this NBA season. The Nets are 16-7 and have arguably the best player in the world in Kevin Durant, so there’s not too much for those fans to be upset over, other than the fact that their championship aspirations are looking a little dicier than they were in the offseason.

The Mavs, however, have dropped seven of their last nine games and are starting to bottom out. Does that mean you shouldn’t bet on them tonight? Let’s get into it.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 11 am CT, December 7.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +4 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +150

It feels like Brooklyn should be even more of a favorite than these odds are suggesting. While Kristaps Porzingis is probable for tonight, Luka Doncic is still listed as questionable, and even if Luka was guaranteed to play, I still feel like the Nets are in the power position tonight.

Brooklyn is coming off a tough loss to the surging Chicago Bulls, so you better believe Kevin Durant isn’t looking to lose two in a row. He’s at the peak of his powers right now and has an improved James Harden next to him.

On the flipside, this feels like a kitchen sink game for the Mavs. They’re sliding, and if new head coach Jason Kidd wants to change the narrative around the team, he better start winning quickly. A national TV game against Durant and Co. would be a good place to start.

Advice: It feels like this game will be close. The Mavs at +4 are worth a unit, but I’d steer clear of the moneyline.

Over/Under

218.5 (-115 for the over, -105 for the under)

Let’s keep this simple. The Mavericks have scored fewer than 97 points in three of their last four games (90, 91, and 96, respectively), and Luka Doncic might not play. I’m not going anywhere near the over, but the NBA is goofy, so who knows?

Advice: It’s an obvious stay away, but if you’re feeling wild, bet the under.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Knicks: +328

There aren’t many choices for this tonight. There are only two games to choose from besides the Mavs, and one of them involves the Lakers, who I have no interest in betting on or against until they start to feel like a seemingly regular basketball team.

That leaves the Knicks/Spurs game to pair with the Mavericks. The game is in San Antonio, but it feels like the Knicks need this one to get back on track. They’ve been on a terrible losing skid, but they’ve also had a tough schedule recently. Their last seven games have been against the Bulls (twice), Nuggets, Nets, Hawks, Suns, and Lakers.

The Spurs won’t roll over, but the Knicks haven’t played a bad team since they beat Houston on November 20. This game might be close, but there’s no reason the Knicks should lose. Granted, that hasn’t stopped them before.

Advice: The payout is worth the risk here. Take a flier on this parlay.