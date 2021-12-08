3 things to consider as the Dallas Mavericks hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks (11-12) head to Memphis to play the rising Grizzlies(14-10) Wednesday night after they fell to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Dallas is in a very bad place, losing so many games after a solid start. At this writing, injury availability is unknown but considering where Dallas is in Western Conference, it’s reasonable to assume everyone who can play, will.

Here’s some things to consider prior to the game

The Mavericks have a losing record on the second night of a back to back

Dallas has played three groups of back to backs thus far this season. This game against Memphis is the fourth back to back set. Dallas is 1-2 in the second night of a back to back, with their most recent loss on night two coming against these very same Memphis Grizzlies.

The Mavericks had to fly to Memphis, likely after the loss to the Nets, and are nursing numerous nagging health issues. Meanwhile, Memphis has had a night of rest following a short two game road trip. They’re currently riding a six game win streak.

Please hit a three pointer, Dallas Mavericks

After hitting 53% of their three pointers in the blowout win against the Pelicans the last week, the Mavericks are shooting a terrible 34-123 from distance in their past three losses.

That is bad. That is 27.6%. That is hard to do!

One thing that would help is Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. hitting any threes. Those to soft-shooters hit zero of thirteen attempts. Going to need you guys to hit a shot, thanks!

Playing with fire the whole game

Luka Doncic gave a pregame interview that connects a lot of the Dallas problems together

"A lot of games when we don't play aggressive, we get our ass kicked, but then the games we play aggressive we do a pretty great job."@luka7doncic talks his Mavs team with the Inside crew. pic.twitter.com/d53l0W2wI0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 8, 2021

A large part of why they lost to the Nets was them losing their aggressiveness in the fourth. It’s all there. The Mavericks just have to put the pieces together.

How to Watch

Dallas plays the Grizzlies on Bally Sports SouthWest at 7:00 pm CST.