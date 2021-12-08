Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s matchup against the Grizzlies

The Mavericks have lost out of their last 10. If that wasn’t bad enough, last night’s 4th quarter collapse only added insult to injury. A win tonight won’t erase what has transpired recently but it does allow the team, and fans, to get the bad taste out of their mouth. Let’s take a look at tonight’s matchup from a gambling perspective.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +135

Despite shooting terribly from 3 for the first 3 quarters, the Mavs were able to maintain a double-digit lead over the Nets. They looked inspired and their play FELT different. Then came the 4th quarter and some costly coaching mistakes from Jason Kidd. The offense stalled, the defense collapsed, and the Nets ultimately made key plays down the stretch to pull out the hard-earned victory. If the team from the first 3 quarters shows up, the Moneyline looks enticing. If the team from the 4th quarter and most of the last 10 games shows up, you will want to stay far away from this game.

ADVICE: Stay away. 3.5 points isn’t high enough for there to be value on the second night of a back-to-back.

Over/Under

Over 216 (-105)

Under 216 (-115)

The odds tell you Vegas expects this game to go under. So do we. The team is still shooting poorly. There is a chance KP is on a pitch count or misses the game entirely. Luka was gassed last night and may not have the legs to carry the offense. The under seems like a pretty safe play.

ADVICE: Pound the under

Two Team Money Line Parlay

Mavs and Bulls +452

The Bulls have 4 players in Covid Protocol. The Mavs are …. Well, they’re the Mavs. There’s no reason to bet on either team with confidence and yet it is blind optimism that separates gambling casuals from the true degenerates. Put a unit on this parlay and pray that the basketball Gods look favorably upon you tonight.