GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

WHAT: Trying to win somehow

WHERE: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports SouthWest

THE STORY: The grind has hit both us as fans and the Mavericks. Judging by how pissed off folks were in the postgame Green Room (which all of you should join), the tides have turned against this really maddening team. They were so fun to watch last night for 36 minutes, then dreadful for 12. I supposed that’s progress.

There’s a number of good articles up on the site today. Please go give them a read. The brief Return of Andy Tobolowsky brought joy to my heart.

They’ve at least not gotten blown out. And I think Kristaps Porzingis has a big game tonight after going into witness protection in the second half last night (he was so good in the first half!).

After the game, we’ll have the usual round of stuff.

Go Mavs.