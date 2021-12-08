Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Mavericks win over the Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks bounced back from a rough stretch of games and defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 104-96. Dallas picked up a win on the second night of a back to back, always a tough task.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 26 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points despite being in foul trouble all night. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 26 points.

Here are three stats to know about from the game:

15: The number of consecutive games Luka has scored at least 20 points.

Luka is tied with Zach LaVine for the most consecutive games of at least 20 points this season. It shows his consistency and skill, as he hasn’t been at the top of his game so far this season. Yet it hasn’t mattered. Luka finds ways to manufacture points, and it gives the Mavericks a high floor on season outcomes. Hopefully he gets to a place where he’s putting up similar numbers but more efficiently.

50: The number of points the Mavericks gave up in the paint.

Yet again Dallas has failed to protect the paint. They were outscored in the paint by 14 points against Memphis. This time they outshot their opponent, so it didn’t matter. But they can’t keep getting crushed in the paint. The Mavericks have to find a way to get to the rim at a higher rate. That’s on Jason Kidd to figure out, and it needs to happen soon.

1: The number of field goals Moses Brown made.

Brown only hit one shot from the field, but he still ended up with nine points. That’s pretty hard to do. How did he do it? By hitting his free throws. Brown went 7-of-8 at the line. Per StatHead, Brown is the first player this season to record nine-plus points, seven-plus rebounds, and two-plus blocks in under 15 minutes. He can be sloppy at times and runs around like a baby giraffe, but his energy causes chaos on the floor. Defenses react to him simply because of his size and aggression. Moses needs more minutes, especially in situations like the Mavericks were in tonight, against a team without an imposing front court and Dallas tired on the second night of a back-to-back.

