Josh Green scores 18 points against Bulls, a new career-high

If records are meant to be broken, Josh Green didn’t waste any time. After scoring a career-high 17 points Friday against the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks’ second year player bested that mark on Sunday.

Green led the Mavericks’ bench unit against the Chicago Bulls, helping the Mavericks knock off the best team in the Eastern Conference, 113-99. His 18 points set a new career-high. It’s only two games, but Green is showing an improved confidence on the floor.

“My whole mentality, when my name is called this year, is making sure I’m ready to go and being able to bring to the team what they need,” Green said. “I feel like I was able to find a groove and be able to build off that, continue off that, watch my mistakes from last game, and just continue to grow as a player.”

He didn’t have many offensive mistakes against the Rockets, but he was able to play even better against the Bulls. Green connected on eight of his 10 shots on the night and knocked down his one three-point attempt after Luka Doncic found him with a daredevil assist.

Green also showed off his leaping ability. He threw down three highlight reel dunks that got the crowd into it and the bench on its feet. Midway through the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson found Green for an emphatic alley-oop that extended Dallas’ lead to 14 points.

Aside from his scoring and athletics, Green grabbed six rebounds and one assist. He also had a plus-minus of plus-nine.

“He’s a great player, Doncic said of Green. “I think everybody can see it. And every opportunity he gets, he’s playing great. He’s playing great on both ends and he deserves his minutes.”

In his past two games, Green has scored a total of 35 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, and dished three assists. His 35 points are the most of any player on the Mavericks in that span.

Since returning from COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Green is averaging eight points, three rebounds, and 2.4 assists in eight games. He’s also shooting 55.6 percent overall and 22.2 percent on three-pointers.

“Coach [Jason Kidd] has put it on him to play as hard as he can,” acting head coach Sean Sweeney said. “When he gets in the game–understand what we’re trying to do and be as aggressive as possible with balance–making sure you do a good job of attacking but then making good decisions.”

Green’s effort has been on full display in the last two games. He’s doing exactly what his coaches are asking of him by playing hard and he is reaping big results. With increased playing time, Green is silencing doubters and showing that he’s able to make plays and compete at the highest level.

“I work the same way, day one when I got drafted to right now,” Green said. “The other stuff is just whatever. People can say what they want to say. For me, it is just about staying who I am–go out on the basketball court and be a Dallas Maverick.”