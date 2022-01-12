Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s game in Madison Square Garden

The Dallas Mavericks are hot right now. They’ve won six straight games and are finally starting to look like a team that could be dangerous come time for the playoffs. The New York Knicks have turned things around (slightly) but look like a team that has peaked. What does all that mean for tonight’s showdown in MSG? How should you bet it?

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -135

The Mavericks have a certain mojo right now. They’re playing hard. They’re playing together. It’s obvious that they’re having fun, and that all matters. Now, they get to play in a primetime, ESPN game in Madison Square Garden? This is a delight!

Luka Doncic is in tonight and is (hopefully) on his way to playing at the level we all know he’s capable of playing at. He’s a performer at heart, and on the biggest stage, it’s hard to imagine he’ll come out slow.

Even though Kristaps Porzingis isn’t going to be suiting up, I really like the Mavs in this one. They should come out of this game with seven straight wins.

Advice: Don’t mess around. Just take the moneyline. This game could be close, but the Mavs should win.

Over/Under

204.5 (-105 for the over, -115 for the under)

One of the main reasons the Mavs have found some recent success is their forceful defense. They’ve held five of their last six opponents to under 100 points. Also, the Knicks’ offense isn’t exactly elite. They’re currently sitting at 23rd in offensive rating.

This one feels like an easy under, but it’s also hard to get myself to want to bet on that. Offense is fun, and it wouldn’t take a whole lot of it to eclipse the over for tonight.

Advice: Stay away. If you feel like you need to bet it, take the under, but it feels like a trap.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Wizards: +146

Assuming you think the Mavs are going to come away with a win tonight, the Wizards are an easy moneyline pairing.

At 21-20, Washington is still heavily involved in the playoff race. They’re one nice stretch away from being back in the top-6. Tonight, they take on the 7-34 Magic in D.C.

There’s no way the Wizards don’t win this one, right? It would be an absolute travesty.

Advice: Getting plus odds on a moneyline parlay with these two teams tonight feels like a gift. Go heavy on this one.