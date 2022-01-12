GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

WHAT: A national TV game

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: The Mavericks hit the road and play the New York Knicks. Dallas finds themselves riding the longest winning streak in years while the Knicks are playing reasonable basketball after a bumpy stretch.

Dallas will once again be without Kristaps Porzingis, but so far this year the Mavericks have faired well without their second star. How the Mavericks combat the more physical style of the Knicks should be fun, but the Mavericks aren’t slouches these days in the toughness department.

After this game the Mavericks have a large number of back to backs to round out the month, so pushing the win streak to seven would be great. Every win counts in a long season, so riding the wave would be helpful as teams are starting to separate themselves in the standings, finally.

Go Mavs!