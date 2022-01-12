Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a 108-85 Dallas Mavericks loss to the New York Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks lost a blah-fest to the New York Knicks 108-85. The Mavericks got down by nine after the first quarter, and by halftime they trailed by 11. They showed little interest in staging a comeback in the third, when they were outscored by seven. Going into the fourth down 18, the game seemed over early, and the Mavericks’ body language showed they felt the same way.

RJ Barrett led all scorers with 32 points to go along with seven rebounds. Mitchell Robinson scored 19 on 9-of-10 shooting. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 21 points and also in rebounds with 11. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 13 points off the bench.

Here are three numbers from the game:

16: The number of assists by the Mavericks

Lately the Mavericks have been great at moving the ball. They picked up 28 assists against the Chicago Bulls, and 34 against the Houston Rockets. Tonight, not so much. The ball just didn’t rotate around the floor, and the Knicks were great at closing out on kick outs. Hopefully this was just a minor deviation and not the start of a trend.

17.9%: What the Mavericks shot on above the break 3’s

Dallas went 5-of-28 on above the break 3’s tonight, one of the big reasons they lost. They were okay from the corners, shooting 3-of-8 from the that zone. It’s hard to win shooting that far below league average on that specific shot (34%). It’s a familiar story — the Mavericks’ role players can’t hit 3-pointers and they lose. There have been times when Jalen Brunson has been able to step up and increase his scoring to help offset the lack of shooting, but not tonight.

11: The number of losses the Mavericks have on national TV

The Mavericks aren’t built for primetime, I guess. They’re 2-11 so far when they play on national TV, and 20-8 when they’re only broadcast locally. That might be a fluke, just a weird coincidence of scheduling or luck. But seeing as national TV games usually feature a matchup of good playoff teams, it probably means the Mavericks struggle to defeat quality teams consistently. There are, however, a half-season’s worth of games left to flip that narrative.

