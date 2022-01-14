Maverick Odds: How to bet tonight’s matchup against the red-hot Grizzlies

The Mav's recent hot streak came to a fiery and abrupt end at the hands of the New York Knicks. Luka’s body language after each wide-open shot that was missed told the story of the game. If that wasn’t bad enough, the Mavs face off against a red-hot Memphis Grizzlies team that has won 11 straight. It will be a litmus test for the Mavs as their improved defense will likely be put to the test.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 10:30 AM CT, January 14

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs +2 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +115

This line is fishy. Yes, the Grizzlies are playing on the 2nd night of a back to back but as of 10:30 am CST, no Grizzlie has been ruled out due to rest. The Grizzlies are playing at home and should be favored by more than 2 points. Some sportsbooks have this line at -2.5 but even that number seems low. On paper, the Grizzlies are a better team than the Mavericks and have been clicking on all cylinders.

ADVICE: Stay Away. It’s possible Vegas is anticipating Memphis will sit out certain starters. Ja and company seem proud of their current streak and may not want to risk losing it without being beaten at full strength.

Over/Under

214.5 -110

The under looks like the safe play. The Mavs couldn’t hit the side of the barn their last game and the Grizzlies may have tired legs after playing last night. If Memphis does opt for rest, the under seems like a slam dunk. If the Mavericks defense has truly improved, they should be able to keep this game at a manageable pace.

Advice: Take the Under.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs/Rockets +491

Advice: Admittedly, this is a shot in the dark. If you believe the Mavs win, this is an opportunity to win 5x your money if the Kings lay an egg against the Rockets. With how Sacramento has played this season, that’s a reasonable bet to make. The Rockets are a terrible team as well but anything can happen when two bad basketball teams face each other.