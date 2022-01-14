GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

WHAT: A national TV game

WHERE: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennesee

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CST

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: After seeing their own six game winning streak stopped by the Knicks, the Mavericks travel to Memphis where the scorching Grizzlies are roasting everyone and are winners of 11 straight contests.

The Mavericks will be without Kristaps Porzingis again, still dealing with something COVID related and the Grizzlies are missing professional Luka Doncic botherer Dillon Brooks. Unfortunately, Brooks’ willingness to shoot anything was sometimes a boon for Dallas in previous games, so it’ll be up to recently stellar Dallas defense to stop a Memphis offensive that is humming.

Luka Doncic and Ja Morant haven’t played each other much and I, for one, cannot wait for the absolute fireworks between the two of them. Here’s the preview. Here’s the gambling advice piece.

Let’s go Mavericks, everyone enjoy the game.