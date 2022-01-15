Stats rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks second half domination of the Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 112-85. The Grizzlies were coming off of an 11 game winning streak and they looked significantly better early. But the game is a full 48 minutes and the Mavericks, especially Luka Doncic came alive in the second half.

Here are the stats to know.

8-for-32: What the Mavericks shot from three

As a consequence of the more three point happy league, there is more variance in night to night outcomes than there has ever been. But generally teams don’t blow other good teams out while only shooting 25 percent from three. This is what the team means when they talk about having something to fall back on when shots don’t fall.

31: Number of points the Mavericks outscored the Grizzlies in Reggie Bullock’s minutes

Bullock has been a catalyst for improvement since coming back from COVID protocols. The team just fits better when he is playing well. He is not Ben Simmons defensively but he is a very good perimeter defender with size and that is something the Mavericks have lacked for years. The Mavericks held the Grizzlies to 30 points in the second half which he was a big part of. He’s also back to being an elite shooter (2-of-5 from three tonight).

27/12/10: Number of points rebounds and assists for Luka in his triple double.

Luka was not good in the first half. He was lethargic, careless and whiny. I am the resident referee complainer of this site’s staff. That being said, I can’t get back on defense so my whining does not matter. Luka’s does. He hangs his teammates out to dry when he complains even if he is right.

All of those complaints were valid but then the second half happened. Luka was at the height of his powers as he led the Mavericks to a dominating win while displaying the level of joy which has too often been missing this season.

This was a fun and exciting second half and everything that being a fan is about.

