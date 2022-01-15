Mavericks waive Willie Cauley-Stein, sign Marquese Chriss

The Dallas Mavericks waived Willie Cauley-Stein Saturday afternoon, making roster space to sign Marquese Chriss for the reminder of the season, per multiple reporters.

Reports indicate Chriss' is signing a two-year deal, with a likely player or team option for next season.

Chriss, a former top-10 draft pick from 2016, originally signed with the Mavericks in late December, one of his three 10-day contracts with the team to help the Mavericks through their COVID outbreak. In 12 games Chriss averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, while showing off his athleticism and hops off the bench for a Mavericks roster that definitely needed a boost. Chriss just very recently showed off in the Mavericks impressive win against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night, scoring 15 points and grabbing six rebounds in only 16 minutes. Cauley-Stein last played for the Mavericks on Nov. 27 in a loss to the Wizards. Cauley-Stein played poorly in just 10 minutes, collecting three fouls, turning the ball over twice and shooting only 2-of-6 from the field. He had been listed as out for personal reasons since that game.

Cauley-Stein joined the Mavericks in January 2020, in a trade with the Golden State Warriors where the Mavericks gave up a second round pick. Dallas needed big man help after Dwight Powell tore his Achilles, then gave Cauley-Stein a two year contract that offseason. The Mavericks will eat the rest of Cauley-Stein's $4.1 million contract this season. Cauley-Stein was set to be a free agent this summer, so this won't impact the Mavericks cap going forward.

The Mavericks big man rotation going forward, barring any additional moves before February's trade deadline, will be Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, Boban Marjanovic, and Chriss.