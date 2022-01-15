GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

WHAT: Welcoming Jamahl Mosley back to Dallas, also Pride Night

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: It’s a late home game for the Mavericks against the bad, but hard playing Orlando Magic. It’s a day after Luka Doncic turned on god-mode and went nuts against the Memphis Grizzlies, so I’ll be hoping for a solid follow up performance. Kristaps Porzingis returns after missing many games on the COVID protocols list. We’re unsure how the time off affected him and if the disease presented with any symptoms for Porzingis.

With Willie Cauley-Stein officially waived and Mr. Chirss joining the team for the rest of the year and perhaps into next year, the Dallas big man rotation is officially set for the year, barring any other moves.

Hope everyone enjoys the game and the work on the site. I really recommend downloading Spotify Greenroom and joining me about a half hour after the game as we hang out and talk shop. Go Mavs.