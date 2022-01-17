GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

WHAT: Going for three straight wins

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks host the Thunder Monday evening. Dallas is playing their third game in four nights and need to stay focused against a Thunder team capable of beating anyone (seriously, take a look at some of their wins).

Everyone have fun during the game in the thread, we’ll have the usual content after the game. I’ll be at tonight’s game, which is fun, only my second one at AAC since I moved back. Go Mavs.