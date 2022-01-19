Dorian Finney-Smith on The Jim Rome Show

Dorian Finney-Smith is on a roll. The undrafted six-year veteran forward for the Dallas Mavericks is playing some of the best basketball of his career. One of his best games of the season came Monday night.

In a 104-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Finney-Smith scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. It was the eleventh double-double of his career. He’s elevated play is drawing national attention.

Tuesday afternoon, Finney-Smith joined Jim Rome on “The Jim Rome Show.” The two discussed his hot shooting of late, playing alongside Luka Doncic, how the Mavericks handled losing players to COVID-19, the team’s improved defense, and what he thinks about trade rumors.

Also of note in the conversation was his thoughts on playing for head coach Jason Kidd. According to Finney-Smith, Kidd encourages him to be more aggressive with the ball.

The whole interview is good. Finney-Smith provides some valuable insights into the team, the way he approaches the game of basketball, and his life. It’s well worth a listen.

If the player doesn’t load, you can go directly to the interview here.