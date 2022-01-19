SBN Reacts: Rookie of the year

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s been a while since we shared one of these, we’ve had a lot of original content but this nation wide poll caught my eye. The question had to do with Rookie of the Year and to no one’s surprise, Evan Mobley is currently leading the poll.

Mobley is a terminator and he’s one of the key reasons the Cavaliers are a top four team in the West. His stat line isn’t the most impressive thing, 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks, but his impact is felt the entire time the Cavs play. He’s really amazing.

I think think Cade Cunningham is going to be extremely special in his own right though. He’s an incredible shot maker and passer but the Pistons are just terrible. Keep a close eye on Cunningham.

Which other rookies are you keeping track of?

Consider signing up for Reacts! More Maverick responders is good for us.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.