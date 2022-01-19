GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

WHAT: Winner of the game gets Goran Dragic

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks are going for their tenth win in eleven games and their fourth straight against the Toronto Raptors. As far as I am concerned, the winner of the game gets Goran Dragic, no questions asked.

We’ve had a lot of content on our site today. There’s the game preview of course, as well as the betting advice piece. Then I wrote on what it was like seeing the Mavericks from the closest possible seat in the house. Dorian Finney-Smith went on the Jim Rome show and gave a good interview.

After letting Oklahoma City back into the game Monday, this is a good chance to come out and shut the door on a good team. The Raptors are going to be quite the challenge for a Dallas team playing their fourth game in six nights. Let’s see how they do.

Go Mavs.