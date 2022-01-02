Relive Dirk Nowitzki’s game winning layup in the 2011 Finals

It’s always a good time to relive the best moments from the 2011 Finals. Luckily, Secret Base recently released a video that allows you to do just that:

The video is a fun recap of the game and why it mattered so much. The Dallas Mavericks were down 1-0 in the series to the Miami Heat and on the verge of losing Game 2. It’s not impossible to come back when down 2-0 in a series (see: the 2006 Finals, sadly), but it’s a tall task.

Dirk Nowitzki has garnered so much respect in the last ten years that it’s easy to forget the disrespect he faced early in his career. After the crushing losses in the 2006 and 2007 playoffs, Dirk had earned a reputation as soft.

The video explains how Dirk turned his legacy around by coming up clutch against a Miami super team led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. The Heat were widely expected to win the series, but as the video shows, the Mavericks, led by Dirk, refused to lay down and accept defeat.

If you want to relive the glory of the Mavericks’ unexpected championship run, this video is a good place to start. With the current iteration of the Mavericks hovering around .500 all season, it’s nice to go back in time and remember the journey of Dirk and the 2011 Mavericks.