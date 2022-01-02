GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

WHAT: A chance to have a winning road trip

WHERE: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks can end a five game road trip with a 3-2 record if they’re able to win in Oklahoma City Sunday evening. They’ll be playing with Luka Doncic for the first time since... December 10th. Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway Jr. will return to action as well after entering the COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols. Luka had been dealing with the lingering effects of an ankle injury when he tested positive for COVID as well.

Kristaps Porzingis will get a well earned rest after having helped hold the fort the past several games with so many Mavericks out.

It’ll be interesting to see how much ball movement there is or isn’t in this game; faithful Dallas fans who tuned in for these various replacement player-laden contests will know how well the ball moved for the Mavericks resulting in many, many assisted baskets. Doncic is a well known ball-dominator, but when Jason Kidd accepted the job, his introduction to the Dallas press he noted how he wanted to get Luka and the Mavericks in different looks offensively.

We’ll see how that goes tonight.

Go Mavs.