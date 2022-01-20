Mavericks Odds; How to bet tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns

If you are pregnant or have a history of heart issues, doctors recommend you avoid watching the Dallas Mavericks play basketball. The Mavericks pulled out a close win, and covered, against the Toronto Raptors due to some late-game heroics from Luka. It was the 10th win in 11 games and the 21st straight game in which the Mavericks held their opponent to less than 50% from the field. It was a great win but one that shouldn’t have been so close.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 10:30 AM CT, January 20

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +130

Despite having won 10 of their last 11 games, it still feels like this team has yet to put it all together for a period. Their defense has remained stout but their production on the offensive end is has been frustrating to watch from game to game. They have played just well enough to win but they have to take a collective step forward if they hope to contend with the best teams in the league.

Tonight presents a litmus test, even without DeAndre Ayton, and an opportunity for the Mavs to prove they can play up to their level of competition. They’ve defeated some good teams but this is a chance to knock off a true contender. In their past few matchups, the Mavs have kept things close but were unable to stop CP3 down the stretch. We simply do not have an answer for him in the pick and roll. He can get to his spots whenever he wants and that mid-range jumper is deadly. On the second night of a back, will they have the legs to chase both he and Devin Booker around?

ADVICE: Stay away. This would be a tough game with proper rest. On the second night of a back-to-back, there’s a high probability of the Mavs laying an egg.

Over/Under

216.5 -110

As we mentioned earlier, the Mavs have held opponents under 50% from the field for 21 consecutive games. They’ve yet to put it together on offense as well. The play here seems obvious.

Advice: Take the Under

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Advice: Look elsewhere. With just 3 games on tonight’s slate, the Pelicans and Pacers are worth wagering on. +130 on the Mavs ML provides enough value on its own.