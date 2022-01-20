 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Let’s go for five straight at home

By Kirk Henderson
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

WHAT: A chance to win five straight home games

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: Beating the Suns at home, playing their fifth game in seven nights feels greedy. It seems too much to ask for these revitalized Mavericks. I am feeling greedy. I am asking for it all the same.

It’s been fun, the Mavericks winning. That’s the whole point I suppose. With DeAndre Ayton out, it feels like the Mavericks have a chance to steal one against the very best team in the league, record-wise. Dallas hasn’t played the Suns well in years. I think the last time Dallas beat the Suns, the pandemic hadn’t yet started, sometime in 2019.

Either way, this feels like a good chance to take one, riding high on 10 wins in 11 games, including four straight at home.

Let’s go Mavs. See you all after the game.

