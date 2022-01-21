Stats Rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks close loss to the Suns

The Mavericks lost a frustrating game to the Suns Thursday night, losing steam in the fourth quarter in a 109-101 loss. It was the Mavericks fifth game in seven nights and second night of a back-to-back, so it seemed especially cruel to have to face one of the best team’s in the league.

Luka Doncic led the way with 28 points and the Mavericks played a competitive game throughout the night, despite obviously being gassed. It was a tough loss, but nothing end of the world. Here are the stats we noticed:

14: Combined turnovers for Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson

The Mavericks are one of the best teams in the league in terms of taking care of the ball, but perhaps the combo of tired legs and a great Suns defense was too much for the two Mavericks point guards. Doncic and Brunson had 14 of the Mavericks 19 turnovers.

Brunson especially had a rough night, with one assist and six turnovers. It was only the second time all season he had more turnovers than assists — he’s been so steady with the ball this season. It was hard for the Mavericks to overcome.

35-19: Suns, Mavericks points scored in the fourth quarter

The Suns owned the fourth quarter, with a lot of Chris Paul making clutch buckets, which he is one to do.

Luka Doncic only took three shots in the final frame, as the Suns defense did what they could to make another player beat them. Kristaps Porzingis shot 1-of-5 in the quarter, Jalen Brunson shot 3-of-6, but couldn’t get much to happen late in the game. The team shot 8-of-19 in the quarter, while the Suns shot 12-of-22.

14 (again!): Combined points scored by Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber

The Mavericks two super role players that they depend on for so much couldn’t deliver against the Suns. Each made only one three pointer, combining to go 2-of-12 from three.

Kleber had a nice pass to Porzingis for an alley-oop and finished another one on his own, but was mostly a ghost on offense otherwise. Finney-Smith had good looks most of the game, but couldn’t knock them down. Both are having good seasons, but the Mavericks have to get more from these two if they want to win these measuring stick games.

Here’s our latest episode of Mavs Moneyball After Dark. If you’re unable to see the embed below, click here to be taken to the podcast directly. Or go to your favorite podcast app and search Mavs Moneyball Podcast.