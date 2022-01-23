Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s game against Ja Morant and Co.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a hard-fought loss against the best team in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns. Regardless, they’ve won 10 of their last 12 games and look like they’ve turned a corner. How will they fare against the 2021-22 NBA darlings, the Memphis Grizzlies? Here’s some gambling advice.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 10:30 a.m. CT, January 23.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -4 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -170

It’s no secret this year: Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are flat-out awesome. They play a gritty, fast brand of basketball, and they keep improving game after game. But... the Mavericks are a bad matchup for them, especially with Dillon Brooks out.

Along with Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, and Tyus Jones are all out. Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke are questionable.

Luka Doncic should be able to get whatever he wants tonight, and this is a critical game for the Mavs when looking at the standings in the Western Conference. I don’t see a world where the Mavs lose this one tonight, but the spread makes me nervous. Ja is good enough on his own to keep the Grizzlies in the fight.

Advice: Even though the payout isn’t great, I love the Mavericks’ moneyline tonight. They should win the game, and then you don’t have to worry about a Memphis cover.

Over/Under

218 (-105 for the over, -115 for the under)

The last seven Mavs games have all totaled fewer than 218 points, including a Mavs win over the Grizzlies that totaled 197 points. I don’t understand why the over/under is set so high for tonight, but there’s no way I’m betting the over.

Advice: Betting the under is never fun, but it’s the smart play here. If you refuse to bet the under, then just stay away.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Sixers: +180

Joel Embiid is playing like the best player in the universe. So far in 2022, he’s averaging 33.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game on stellar efficiency. He’s scorching hot, and the Sixers are playing the incredibly average San Antonio Spurs who have dropped 11 of their last 14 games.

Advice: This one is a no-brainer and my absolute favorite bet of the day. Go crazy!