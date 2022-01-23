GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

WHAT: Time to start a new winning streak

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Back in action after two days off, the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies again. It’s a rather important game in the Southwest division race. Though Memphis has won more games over all, Dallas has a 9-2 division record compared to the 4-3 Memphis record.

Luka Doncic is playing tonight after suffering some sort of neck injury against the Suns on a hard fall. The Mavericks are playing at relatively close to full strength compared to a Grizzlies team dealing with a mix of COVID-19 and injury issues.

It will be interesting to see how Dallas responds to their first close loss in sometime. The Knicks game was more of a blow out whereas the loss to the Suns was a death by a thousand cuts situation. They were simply beat by the better team over time.

I think Dallas gets a big win tonight. Go Mavs.