GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at the Warriors

WHAT: First Dallas road game in some time

WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CST

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: The Mavericks absolutely blew the Warriors off the floor the night of Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement but now they head to the Bay to meet Golden State on their home floor.

The Warriors, though, are battling many injuries to key players. Draymond Green is out seemingly indefinately with a back injury. Klay Thompson is currently questionable with a knee injury. James Wiseman has yet to play this year. Andre Igoudala is managing a hip injury.

Dallas has everyone but Sterling Brown. This is a huge chance for the Mavericks to continue climbing the Western Conference latter. Steph Curry’s been off (for him) in some recent games and it’s worth seeing if the Maverick team defense can keep a lid on the MVP candidate.

Take heart everyone, this is one of three final late games (so 9:00 pm central time) left this year.

Go Mavs.