Stats Rundown: 3 stats from the Mavericks 130-92 loss against the Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks took on the Golden State Warriors in a late-night matchup out on the West Coast and lost in a 130-92 blowout. Luka Doncic got off to a hot start to set the tone early for the Mavericks, but unfortunately, things quickly went south. The Warriors were without Draymond Green and Andre Iguadala, which should’ve made things more difficult for them, but that wasn’t the case at all.

35.2/25.0: Dallas’ shooting splits

While Luka got going early, things flatlined for the Mavericks after the first quarter. They got several open shots but failed to convert. After putting up 10 early points, Tim Hardaway Jr. went down with a foot injury and was unable to return. The Mavs’ offense went stagnant, and the quality of shots dipped. With the loss of Hardaway moving forward, coach Jason Kidd faces another challenge as he will have to find Hardaway’s offensive production elsewhere. We will see how these next few games go and how that may impact Dallas’ priorities at the trade deadline.

21: Second chance points for the Warriors

Golden State outscored Dallas 21-4 on second chance points. The Mavericks got outrebounded 42-63, while the Warriors were without Draymond Green as mentioned before. After the second quarter when things began to slow down for Dallas, Golden State kept their foot on the gas. They were aggressive when it came to crashing the boards and keeping possessions alive. The Mavs have to do a better job staying locked in and focusing on the details. The shots aren’t always going to fall, but you’ve got to take care of the little things if you want to have a chance. Hopefully they can tighten things up by tomorrow.

53.3/39.5: Golden State shooting splits

The Warriors were firing on all cylinders tonight. They were knocking down open shot after open shot which caused any momentum that the Mavericks tried to build to immediately evaporate. Klay Thompson was locked in, going 3-of-5 tonight from deep. Otto Porter Jr., Jordan Poole, and Jonathan Kuminga also poured it in, finishing a combined 8-of-15 from three. It was one of those nights where it felt like everything went wrong for Dallas while everything was going right for Golden State.

The Mavs face off against the Portland Trailblazers tomorrow night on the second night of a back-to-back so it’s time to watch the film, make the adjustments, and keep it moving.

