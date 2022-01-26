Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s game in Portland

Last night, the Dallas Mavericks had one of their most brutal losses of the season. They wasted a good first half from Luka Doncic, who was on fire from beyond the arc. Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered what seems to be a serious injury. Dallas got blown out by Steph Curry and Co. on national television. All in all, it was a game I’d like to forget.

Now, the Mavs have to play 24 hours later in Portland. Let’s take a look at some gambling odds.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 10:30 a.m. CT, January 26.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -4 (-105)

Moneyline: Mavs -165

Just like the Mavs, the Blazers are on the second day of a back-to-back. Last night, they lost to a scrappy Wolves team in a hard-fought battle. For me, this game comes down to one thing: Luka Doncic.

Luka is going to be the best player on the court tonight, and he’s been looking really good lately. Even better, the Blazers don’t have anyone that can guard Luka. It’s a matchup nightmare for the Blazers.

I hate 4-point spreads because it feels like they can get back-door covered at the end of games. For that reason, I’ll be taking the moneyline. The Mavs have been beating bad teams, and the Blazers are a bad team.

Advice: Go with the moneyline. The payout is less, but it’s way safer tonight.

Over/Under

216 (-110)

This one is really tough. Last night was the first time we saw a bad performance from the Mavs’ defense in a while. But it was really bad. Steph Curry didn’t shoot the ball well at all (2-of-10 from three) and the Warriors still put up 130 points.

The Blazers offense doesn’t have the firepower the Warriors offense does, but their defense is also abominable.

Advice: I’m going to bet the over, but I don’t feel great about it.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Bucks: +155

The Bucks have been absolutely lethal this season when their top three guys (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton) are in the lineup. Tonight, it looks like they’ll have all three when they take on the Cavaliers.

The Cavs have been spectacular this season, and deserve all of the love they’ve been getting. But they might not have Jarrett Allen tonight, and even if he does suit up, the talent disparity is just too much to overcome.

Advice: Bet this one confidently. All you need is two good teams to beat two teams that are worse than them.