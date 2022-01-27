Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks 132-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 132-112 on Wednesday night. The Mavericks took control early, and though they let the Blazers close the gap a few times, ultimately held on for an easy win.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks in scoring with 22 despite picking up five fouls. Dwight Powell chipped in 15 from the bench. Luka Doncic picked up another triple-double, scoring 15. Anfernee Simons led the Blazers with 23 points.

Here are three numbers from the win:

7: The number of Mavericks players that scored double digits

In a complete turnaround from Tuesday night when the Mavericks lost to the Golden State Warriors, Dallas got contributions up and down the roster. Against the Warriors, Luka did most of the heavy lifting, scoring 25 points. The only other starter to score in double digits was Jalen Brunson, who scored 11.

Tonight, that completely changed. Porzingis and Brunson both scored at least 20. Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock, and Dwight Powell all scored in double digits. It’s easy to pick up the victory when everyone is scoring.

26: The number of assists dished out by Luka and Brunson

Dallas moved the ball well against Portland. It all started with their two guards. Luka dished out 15 dimes on his way to a triple-double, which is becoming a pretty average night for him. Brunson had 11 assists, tying a season and career high. They’re the first pair of Mavericks teammates to have 10 or more assists since Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd on March 29, 2010, per Bobby Karalla. Dallas plays good defense most nights. When they move the ball like this, they’re tough to beat.

Related 8 thoughts after getting to see the Mavericks up close against the Thunder

6: The Mavericks’ number of wins on the second night of a back-to-back

Dallas is 6-3 on the second night of a back-to-back this year. That’s a remarkable improvement on the previous two years, when they’ve struggled mightily on that second game. It’s one of the toughest scheduling quirks in the NBA, and the Mavericks have shown resiliency in winning 66% of those games. They went 8-8 in such games last season, and 7-6 in 2019-20.

Here’s our latest episode of Mavs Moneyball After Dark. If you’re unable to see the embed below, click here to be taken to the podcast directly. Or go to your favorite podcast app and search Mavs Moneyball Podcast.