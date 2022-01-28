Kirk Your Enthusiasm: Iztok Franko Returns

On Friday afternoon I was joined by everyone’s second favorite Slovenian, Iztok Franko. He has a new article up at D Magazine, which you can read here.

We ended up talking for nearly 40 minutes about Luka Doncic, how he’s playing differently compared to earlier in the season, the offense, the surprising defense, and way more.

If you can’t see the above embedded player, here is a link to the show on Spotify. It’s always great to get to talk to Iztok and while he doesn’t have as much time to publish his work here, he did note he’s got a very in-the-weeds post he wants to do for Mavs Moneyball at some point after the All Star break.

Please give the show a listen and subscribe and tell your friends. We’ve had remarkable growth this year and it’s all due to our amazing readers and listeners. We post 3-5 times a week even though I obviously don’t make a post for every podcast.

If you want to hear our show, click the embed above or go to your favorite podcast app, search Mavs Moneyball podcast, and rate and review us. If you don’t want to do that and, if you can’t see to the embed, click here to be taken to the show directly.