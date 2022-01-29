Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s rematch against the Indiana Pacers

The first time these two teams faced off, the Mavericks suffered an embarrassing 106-93 loss. Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert combined for 50 points and pulled away from the Mavs in the fourth quarter. Since then, both teams have headed in opposite directions. The Pacers, crippled by injuries and poor play, have gone 6-16 after that game. Dallas, on the other hand, has gone 16-8 since that loss and currently sit at 5th in the Western Conference.

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -550

At first glance, that line is incredibly high. Yes, Indiana is on the second night of a back-to-back and ended a 3 game losing streak against the Thunder. On the other hand, the Mavericks are notorious for playing with their food. Some nights their energy levels aren’t where they need to be and the team stops moving with purpose. On others, the shots simply aren’t dropping. Even without Myles Turner manning the middle for the Pacers, I’m not sure I trust this Dallas team to cover double digits with ease.

ADVICE: Stay away. If the line drops a point by tip-off, I would jump on it.

Over/Under

217 -110

The Pacers have averaged 114.5 points over their last 5 games and have given up much more in their recent losses. This game could turn into a shootout.

Advice: Take the Over. If the Mavs are going to cover -10.5, this game will have to over.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Advice: The Moneyline is -550. There isn’t a parlay out there that would provide sufficient value. Stay away.