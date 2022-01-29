GAME THREAD: Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks

WHO: Indiana Pacers at the Dallas Mavericks

WHAT: The Mavericks welcome back their former coach Rick Carlisle for his first game as an opposing coach in more than 14 years

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks have scuffled a bit lately, going 2-2 in their last four games. Tonight is a great way to get back on track, as the Pacers are struggling along a mediocre season. Their best player, Domantas Sabonis, is listed as day-to-day. And they just played last night on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder, needing an overtime to secure the win.

This will be former coach Rick Carlisle’s first game against the Mavericks since he departed last summer. He missed the teams’ first matchup in December while in Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

The Pacers might put up a fight to start, as Carlisle will know exactly how to scheme against his former roster. But this will be Indiana’s third game in four days, and their tired legs will eventually catch up with them. As long as the Mavericks take care of business on both ends of the floor, there shouldn’t be any problem dispatching the Pacers.