GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

WHAT: A chance to have a winning road trip

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallasm, Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Dallas finally comes home after a five game road trip where they went 3-2. It’s the second game back for star Luka Doncic and unfortunately his running mate Kristaps Porzingis is out for a while with the COVID protocols.

If you missed today’s long read from Josh Bowe, it’s worth digging into if you have time during commercials or before the game. There’s also the weekly power ranking round up, where national outlets have Dallas firmly in the middle of the mix of things. After the game and tomorrow expect the normal slate of posts, including one about Luka and Chriss’s chemistry.

Thanks for hanging out during the game, enjoy yourselves and be nice to one another. Go Mavs.