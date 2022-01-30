Luka Doncic reaches 6,000 career points

Luka Doncic continues to climb record books. The Dallas Mavericks’ star player reached another career milestone Saturday night. He surpassed 6,000 points.

Not only did Doncic move into another scoring tier, he did so in record time. He only needed 234 games to do it.

“That’s great,” Doncic said with a smile when asked about reaching the 6,000 points. “Hopefully for more.”

With 51.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Marquese Chriss hit Doncic with a pass. Doncic calmly drove from the three-point line toward the paint and put up a running floater that banked its way home. The bucket gave him 6,001 points for his career.

Doncic finished the evening with 30 points, six rebounds, 12 assists, one steal, and two blocks. It was Doncic’s 150th career game with 20-5-5 and his 25th such game this season

He now has a total of 6,003 career points. He is 12 points away from passing Freddie Scolari on the NBA’s all-time scorers list.

‘’If he’s not the best player in the world, he’s right on the cusp,’’ Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle said of Doncic.

Author’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Doncic reached the 6,000-point mark in fewer games than any NBA player.