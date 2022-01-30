Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s game in Orlando

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a nice home win over former head coach Rick Carlisle and the Indiana Pacers last night. Tonight, they’ll face off against another sub-par team. Can the Mavs put together back-to-back dominant performances? Let’s take a look at the odds.

All odds are courtesy of Draftkings sportsbook and are current as of 11:30 a.m. CT, January 30.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -200

The most important lineup information you need to know heading into tonight’s game is that Kristaps Porzingis is out with knee soreness. I’m guessing that’s why the line is -5, not in the -8 range. But I still don’t understand why the Mavs are only five-point favorites.

Even without KP, the Mavs are still a good team. Luka Doncic is playing at an other-worldly level and the supporting cast has been stepping up. The Mavs have also been punishing inferior teams lately — not merely coming away with wire-to-wire wins.

Dallas’s last two wins are against the Blazers and the Pacers — two teams that are better than the Magic — and they won each game by 20 or more points.

I don’t see this game coming down to the final possession. It feels like a Dallas blowout.

Advice: Bet the spread. The Magic are flat-out awful.

Over/Under

211.5 (-110)

The Mavs’ defense has been making headlines over the last few weeks, but there’s been a slight regression over the last three games. On the other end, the Mavs’ offense has been clicking.

In a meaningless game in Orlando, I’m guessing the defenses won’t be locked in.

Advice: Have some fun. Go with the over.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Chiefs: -106

That’s right! We’re mixing it up today in honor of the NFL season nearing a close. So, we’re adding the Chiefs to our two-team moneyline parlay.

The Chiefs are coming off one of the most exciting NFL games ever and what felt like the AFC Championship. There’s no way they lose today. They’re Super-Bowl-bound.

Does anything feel safer than betting on Luka against one of the worst teams in the league and Patrick Mahomes against a team from Cincinnati in the most important game of the season? Having almost even odds feels like highway robbery.

Advice: Hammer this cross-sport parlay. It’s free money! (Don’t hold me to that.)