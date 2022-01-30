GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic

WHAT: Second night of a back to back, but on the road

WHERE: Amway Center, Orlando Florida

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks are on the road less than 24 hours after beating the Indiana Pacers at home. They’re without Kristaps Porzingis, who tweaked his knee at some point during the Pacer game (maybe before?).

The Magic are coming off a solid win against the Detroit Pistons, but the Mavericks are a whole different beast.

I forgot to write a preview for this game, but it’s the sort of contest the Mavericks SHOULD win and perhaps one of the Wagners will piss off Luka Doncic and he’ll have a big game. There is some advice on how to bet this game, if you missed it. There’s also this fun piece on why Reggie Bullock might finally be turning a corner.

Go Mavs.