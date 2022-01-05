Dirk Nowitzki jersey retirement podcast special

On Tuesday afternoon I reached out to over a dozen media friends to see if they had time to talk Dirk Nowitzki on the eve of his jersey retirement ceremony. This whole ordeal has managed to sneak up on me, despite it being on the calendar for a long time.

Eight different people were able to drop what they were doing and tell Dirk stories and moments which made an impact on them.

Jason Gallagher kicks us off, followed by Matt Moore of Action Network, Rob Mahoney of the Ringer, and Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com. After a short break, Jonathan Tjarks of the Ringer joins, then Dalton Trigg of DallasBasketball.com, followed by Tim Cato of the Athletic, and lastly Ben Collins of NBC News. This is one of my favorite episodes we’ve ever put out, but that’s because talking Dirk is always an outstanding time. Click here to be taken directly to the episode.

I’ll be really looking forward to the retirement ceremony tonight and all things with Dirk tend to make me happy.

