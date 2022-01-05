Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s emotional matchup against Steph Curry and the Warriors

Today is about Dirk. Its about honoring his legacy and showing him how much he means to us. Emotions will be high and grown men will ugly cry. The only downside is that Thanos himself, Steph Curry, will be on the opposing sideline. Other than LeBron, Curry might be the only player who relishes the spotlight and consistently rises to the occasion. Curry knows what this night means to the Mavs and he would love the opportunity to rain on our parade. He may break the record for 3 pt attempts tonight. Curry is petty and it’s what makes him such a great player.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 10:30 AM CT, January 5

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +180

Few players put fear in the hearts of men like Steph Curry. Like Thanos, he too, is inevitable. He can start 0 for 10 then hit 10 consecutive 3s. We don’t have anyone that can stay in front of him and make life difficult for him. Dorian Finney-Smith may draw the assignment but even he is greatly outmatched. The Warriors are just flat out better. They should beat us, handily. Dirks jersey retirement, however, adds an element that you can’t quite quantify. Expect the Mavs, and Luka in particular, to play their hearts out. Expect them to fly around on defense and try to win this game for Dirk. It sounds like a terrible cliché but we see how Luka feels about Dirk. He reveres him and respects what Dirk has meant to the game of basketball. His aggression and effort tonight could be the difference maker.

ADVICE: Take the points. Even at our best we may not have enough to take down Curry and company, but a close game should not be out of the question.

Over/Under

215 -110

The Mavericks were bailed out by some late 3 point shots from Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith. If the shooting carries over, which is a huge question mark, the over is in play. Unfortunately, Golden State’s defense may make life difficult for our shooters.

Advice: Stay away.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs/Spurs +964

Advice: The Celtics stink. With how Boston has played as of late, the game shouldn’t get away from the Spurs from a scoring perspective. They play just enough defense to make life difficult for a team over reliant on iso scoring. And hey, the chance to turn 1 dollar into 10 seems like a bet worth making. Put a half unit down and pray Dirk’s jersey retirement brings us all some good fortune.