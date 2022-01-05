How to watch Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement ceremony

The Dallas Mavericks are sending Dirk Nowitzki’s number 41 to the rafters in recognition of his status as a franchise legend Wednesday night. The ceremony will happen after the game concludes versus the Golden State Warriors. The game is scheduled to tip at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony is projected to start around 9 p.m. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, owner Mark Cuban and some of Dirk’s former teammates will be on stage for the retirement ceremony.

Nowitzki joins only three other Mavericks to have their numbers retired, Brad Davis (10), Rolando Blackman (22) and Derek Harper (12).

If you aren’t able to be inside the American Airlines Arena for tonight’s ceremony, here is how you can watch:

Option 1: The post game ceremony will be aired live on Bally Sports Southwest and the Bally Sports App.

Before Dirk Nowitzki's jersey retirement, read up on how his career gave basketball meaning in Germany



Watch the ceremony tonight on NBA TV following the Dallas Mavericks game



NBA

Option 3: Per Bobby Karalla of Mavs Digital, you can watch the ceremony on the Dallas Mavericks YouTube channel (not live — but sometime after the ceremony concludes).

It'll be carried live on Bally Sports and I believe NBA TV but it'll be on our YouTube channel sometime that night/early the next morning

This is sure to be a nostalgic night as Mavericks fan all around the world and the organization stop and reflect — once again — on the amazing, loyal, championship-winning, hall of fame career of Dallas’ most loved sports icon: Dirk Nowitzki.

#41Forever