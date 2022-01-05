GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

WHAT: Getting a win before honoring Dirk Nowitzki

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN

THE STORY: The Mavericks play the Warriors in the early game on ESPN Wednesday night, resulting in Dallas opting to do Dirk’s jersey retirement ceremony AFTER the game. Which... is a choice! The Warriors are really, really good and one would think they’d either want to do it before to give the Mavericks an emotional boost or against another team. Alas, it seems Dirk’s schedule dictated this night being the night.

If you haven’t looked around the site today, there’s a lot of good stuff, including Dirk related stories. After the game and over the next few days we’re likely to have more Dirk-adjacent coverage. We’ll be doing a podcast and a Green Room after the game as well, which you should totally join!

Go Mavs. Dirk forever.