Stats rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks impressive win against the Warriors

Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement got off to a terrific start thanks to the Dallas Mavericks win against the team with the league’s best record, the Golden State Warriors.

Not only did the Mavericks win, but they won big. Dallas notched a 17-point win against one of the league’s best, despite a poor shooting performance. Here are the numbers we noticed.

5-of-28: The Warriors shooting from three

Not only did the Mavericks hold the Warriors to 18 percent shooting from three, Steph Curry was just one of the five Warriors makes.

Dallas’ defense has been inconsistent all season, with a new scheme showing some promise, but the same roster perhaps not quite being up to snuff to execute. Entering tonight, however, the Mavericks had the 11th best defense according to stats site Cleaning the Glass, a remarkable number considering the below average defenses the Mavericks have fielded so far in the Luka Doncic era.

If Dallas can keep this up, it will bode well for their playoff future.

17: Points Dorian Finney-Smith scored

When Dorian Finney-Smith scores in double digits, the Mavericks usually win. He scored 17 tonight and the Mavericks won big.

Finney-Smith’s offense has been a sticking point to the Mavericks roster stagnation, but what Finney-Smith has done in the last month has been impressive. Having a game like this against the Warriors means a bit more than the Thunder or Kings, so it was great to see Finney-Smith have a big night. The Mavericks possibly don’t win without his offensive contributions.

41: Forever

Thank you, Dirk.

Here’s our latest episode of Mavs Moneyball After Dark. If you’re unable to see the embed below, click here to be taken to the podcast directly. Or go to your favorite podcast app and search Mavs Moneyball Podcast.