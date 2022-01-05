Dirk Forever: Dirk Nowitzki Logo Tee

Our friends at BreakingT have released some merchandise we couldn’t help but pass along: the Dirk Nowitzki Logo collection. Let’s take a look at some of the options:

This shirt, along with the navy one in the main photo, run for $30 once you get into the site. They also have some neat hoodies.

Just like the t-shirts, you can find the hoodies through the link at the nice price of $55. There are also kid sizes and some women’s v-neck as well.

There’s no shortage of Dirk Nowitzki themed clothing or memorabilia today with his jersey retirement, but it’s still fun to look into and consider getting. The classic look of these shirts and hoodies have me considering getting one in each color.

